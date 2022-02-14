It’s that Super Bowl time of year again and while I can’t say I know much about the game other than it’s super and the oval is shaped like a bowl, what I DO know is it usually gives us a glimpse at a bunch of upcoming shows and movies. Here’s what we saw.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benjamin Creakypants returns as Doctor Strange for another spin round the Marvel Multiverse. Following on from Wandavision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems the good Doctor is in a bit of a pickle. It looks like we might be getting a few cool cameos but I won’t spoil it for you.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas May 5.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

It’s been a very, very long time coming but finally we have our first look at Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, and god I’m keener than Gollum every time when he sees that damned golden wedding band. The series is set long before the events of the movies and is reportedly one of, if not the, most expensive shows ever made.

Catch all this Tolkien-y goodness on Amazon Prime Video from September 2.

Moon Knight

Finally, we come to Moon Knight. It’s the newest Marvel series from Disney+ and stars the devilishly handsome Oscar Isaac as the titular character who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. From what’s been said, this will be pretty dark and different which just really floats my boat after 20-odd, fairly similar Marvel movies.

We’ve only got a short wait for this one. It’s due out on Disney+ on March 30.