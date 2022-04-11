The South Australian Men’s and Mixed Netball Association will be hosting the 35th Championships right here in Adelaide for the first time since 1995!!

The tournament will take place from the 17th to 23rd of April at the Netball SA Stadium, and will see 5 of the Southern Dragons teams competing across 7 grades. Competitors from Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland will be arriving in our state to play against the south aussies, with Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory and Australian Defence force confirming some competition too.

The SAMMNA will be bringing in the 600-plus participants for what will be a major event for Netball in South Australia in 2022!

The weekly passes will be made available soon so keep your eyes peeled.

Check out the Dragon’s Instagram and Facebook, and the official SAMMNA Facebook here!