A statement released by Lion outlined that the Australian beer market has been in “long-term decline” for the past decade, as Australian drinkers have chosen other beverages over beer.

Beer consumption per capita had dropped by about 20 per cent in 10 years, as well as a further decline in beer sales during the pandemic.

The 160 year old brewery has been operating below its full production capacity for some time, which has made the business “No longer viable”.

“We have come to this proposal as the best way to ensure we have a sustainable brewing network for the future,” says Lion in their statement.

“This is no reflection on the dedication or capability of our team at West End and their contribution to this brewery and our brands over many years.

We will be consulting with each and every team member to support them through this proposed change.”