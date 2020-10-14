As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, Lion has announced today that South Australia’s historic West End brewery will close in mid-2021.
The closure will impact 94 jobs, however, Lion confirmed approximately a third of the existing team will remain in South Australia across sales and sponsorship roles.
“Those impacted by this proposal would have access to extensive outplacement support, and a West End Re-Skilling Fund of up to $1 million, on top of any potential redundancy payments.”
The West End Brewery opened on Hindley Street in 1859. The brewery developed a network of pubs across Adelaide to support the business.
“We acknowledge West End’s 160-year history. We are a proud supporter of sports at all levels – sponsoring many competitions and teams in SA including the SANFL, the Strikers, and the Redbacks – and of the pubs and clubs that bring communities together.
“We are committed to doing all we can to see as many of our events and traditions continue and working alongside our customers during this difficult period as they recover from a very challenging year.”