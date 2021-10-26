Premier, Steven Marshall has today announced that the state border restrictions will be eased from November 23rd when South Australia is set to hit the 80% double vaccination mark.

Along with the lifting of border restrictions, the Premier also revealed double-vaccinated domestic travellers will no longer be required to quarantine, and halved the required 14-day quarantine for international arrivals.

Mr Marshall stressed that although vaccination will not be made mandatory for South Australians, it ‘is our pathway out of restrictions’, encouraging South Australians that there was still time to get vaccinated before the State opens up to the world again.

Although the Premier acknowledged that with the opening of borders comes new cases, he said he was confident SA had the ability and resources to manage the virus and to reduce the risk of lockdowns.

Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier said the government’s new app tracking those entering SA would help SA-Health stay on-top of the influx of new travellers and potential cases in the State.

Despite the Premier announcing the lifting of border restrictions, the future of dancing STILL remains unclear as we wait to hear the further of easing of restrictions when South Australia hits the 90% vaccination mark.

