Adelaide local, Josh Arbon has been making news headlines this week because he has been getting local SA business logos tattooed on his body to help support them. He came on the Brekky show to chat with Johnny & Davo and joked about getting our local legends, The Brekky Show, tattooed on his body…..this joke turned out to be, well, not really a joke at all! Josh said that if Johnny & Davo complete 12 challenges that support 12 local businesses, he would get a “Johnny & Davo” tattoo……WHAT?!?!?!?! Can Johnny & Davo come and help YOUR business? Register your interest below:

Your Name

Business Name

Email

How can Johnny and Davo help you?

