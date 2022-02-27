This production is easily explained as the sexiest magic show you’ll ever see, an evening full of unexpected turns, trickery, and sexual innuendo. The Purple rabbit is produced by the same company as Blanc De Blanc, which explains the high quality and big names. The talented all-star cast includes Illusionist Dom Chambers, Frankie Mcnair Sex Psychic easily defined as the cool aunt, Spanish beatboxer Kerol, burlesque dancer Emma Philips and an Unnamed magician.

Each cast member shows off their talent separately in a unique way, all connected with humour and sexual ambiguity. Each act was vibrant and comical, all perfectly timed which allowed the audience to move through each character without losing attention and contrasted the other members beautifully.

This show is not for the faint of heart, from beginning to end it oozes sex, keeps you on the edge of your seat and will keep you laughing all night long. Beware, the audience participation is something out of nightmares if you don’t wish to be singled sit a couple of rows back and enjoy the fun.

If you’re in the garden and can’t decide what show to go to, this is an easy yes, a little bit for everyone. Maybe not a show you bring your family to, but def one to bring your friends to (with a couple of drinks first).

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Millicent Sarre is Opinionated

Venue: The Roundhouse @ The Garden Unearthly Delights

Duration: 70 mins

Tickets Full Price: $55.00

Tickets available https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-purple-rabbit-af2022