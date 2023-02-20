By Liliana Burges

Forget everything you thought to expect from an ordinary magic show… because The Purple Rabbit Rides Again was anything but ordinary. Back again, following the success of their 2022 Fringe show, independent production company, ‘Strut & Fret’, created a performance that left us immediately struck with astonishment from the onset and succeeded in offering a contemporary and fresh take on magic.

Though there was never a dull moment in the show some acts were a degree more compelling than others. A highlight was the ‘Sexual Psychic-ologist’, who used her niche abilities to exploit viewers’ most personal sexual secrets. The sold-out show also included the most outrageous of magic card tricks, an unhinged portrayal of jaw-dapping erotica, an audience-participating game show and an array of pop culture references to keep the audience enthralled.

The exceedingly striking performance was indeed full of the most unexpected of twists and turns, so it would be challenging to classify the show into one category… was it a circus show? A compelling combination of provocative comedic acts? Or a surprisingly clever magic show? No matter what you make of it, it would be difficult to argue that nonetheless… the show was captivating and certainly not to be missed!