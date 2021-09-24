During the Nintendo Direct presentation, game developer Shigeru Miyamoto announced that everyone’s favourite Italian plumber is coming back to the big screen for the first time since the ’90s and has a MASSIVE (and questionable?) cast!

Ta-da! Mario will jump into the world of motion pictures holiday 2022! Check out some of the key cast members who’ll be voicing Mario and his friends in the movie, including @prattprattpratt, @jackblack, @sethrogen and more. pic.twitter.com/7Eb46hGyCa — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 24, 2021

Produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets) and Miyamoto, an animated Super Mario Bros. movie is scheduled to be released during the 2022 holiday season.

The star-studded voice acting cast and characters include Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco). The original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will also be included in the mix as a cameo. In the director’s chair are Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the creators of Teen Titans GO!

This will be the first movie that the characters of the massively popular Mario franchise will star in since 1993’s Super Mario Bros. which starred Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper. And if you look at the trailer, it was… well… certainly what happens when a post-Jurassic Park Hollywood attempts to make a movie about a tiny plumber that jumps on boxes and dinosaurs while collecting coins and mushrooms.

After the failure of the original Mario movie, Nintendo became very protective of their video game properties being adapted into films and it wasn’t for 26 years until they gave a video game movie their stamp of approval with 2019’s Detective Pikachu. And considering the video game company is actively working with the film studio this time around with this new Mario movie, and having a very talented, and kind of weird cast, this could be on its way to being a hit. Unless it has those Minions or this intro.

What else is there to say, except LET’S-A GO!