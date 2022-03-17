That’s right, they’re back! The boys that somehow everyone in Adelaide seems to have met or know someone who has, have dropped brand new single ‘Show Business’ featuring American singer Eamon.

It’s their first offering since their 2019 album The Great Expanse, with Suffa and Pressure saying the new track is about the trials of having a lifetime career within the music industry. While the Hoods are making some Festival appearances interstate in the next couple of months, here at Fresh we’re all hanging for an inevitable Adelaide appearance later in the year.

You can suss the Music Video for ‘Show Business’ below!