Love is in the air, and so are the acrobats!

The team from Gravity and Other Myths deliver yet another incredibly touching performance in their new show; I Want To Touch You.

The performers take a leap of faith, literally and figuratively, by breaking all social distancing boundaries to remind us of the importance of physical connection for a positive state of mind.

This alternative piece of physical theatre strongly reflects the times, and shows just how second nature the act of isolation has become to us.

The performance unfolded in a way that guided the audience through a story, and snowballed into some truly jaw-dropping stunts, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. Truly defying the laws of gravity!

Each one of the acrobats had their own strong suit allowing for an absolutely brilliant blend of talent. You could tell that their stunts were all the more possible due to a bond that the acrobats have, giving them the ability to put trust in one another.

Now for the cherry on top of the cake, this show wouldn’t have been possible without the accompaniment of Nu Article, a 5-piece jazz band. The music and the acrobatics worked hand in hand to cleverly correlate movement and sound, really bringing the story to life.

Considering a majority of the show consisted purely of acrobatics, they managed to keep the audience entertained through flawlessly executed physical theatre with a really innovative twist.

Just goes to show you don’t always need words to express emotion, it can be done simply through touch.

4 out of 5 stars.