Distilled by local distiller Blend Etiquette, Fresh is proud to announce the Fresh 92.7 Gin!!

Lindon and Geordan are part of the Lark Family who established Australia’s first dedicated Gin Distillery located at Kangaroo Island.

It’s described as a sassy little native number.

It has a “Fresh” crisp, clean taste, with a floral hint, which makes it a perfect partner with tonic or soda water.

Garnished with fresh berries or mint, you’ll enjoy the craftsmanship which brings together a variety of complementary flavours to produce this outstanding Gin.

It is very adaptable which makes it a great base spirit for your favourite cocktails.

90% of the ingredients are locally grown and include Lily Pily, Lavender, Apple Mint, Orange Zest, Fresh Raspberries, Coriander and Angelica.

Rosella and Juniper are sourced externally.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Don’t forget to tell your friends and order a bottle or 2 online HERE!