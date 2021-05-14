Do you think you could ‘sell’ better mental health and wellbeing? That’s what the yearly competition AdMental challenges creatives!

Young people have been impacted by COVID-19 more so than any other group with higher unemployment rates, impacts to study and socialisation. Experts predict these effects will last up to 5 years post the pandemic. So how do we help young people understand their mental health and find strategies to deal with its challenges?

Inspired by ‘The Pitch’ segment on the television show The Gruen Transfer, two of Adelaide’s emerging advertising creatives are tasked with producing an advertisement to promote youth mental health. The videos are then debuted to a live audience and an expert judging panel with the winner taking out the Geoff Robertson Memorial Award and a scholarship to the Advertising industry’s Award School.

The event is being held at Bonython Hall on Thursday 20th May!

Check out the Facebook event HERE & Get tickets to the event HERE