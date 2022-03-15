The Chainsmokers are back with new single ‘iPad’

After a couple of years out of the spotlight, The Chainsmokers are back with ‘iPad’ – the second single from their upcoming, as-yet untitled, fourth album.

You usually know what you’re getting with The Chainsmokers, and this track is no different. If you were after a song about Apple’s popular range of tablets, you may be disappointed. Instead we’re treated to a tune about how a loved one can become a stranger. I know, pretty heavy stuff right?

Not going to lie though. It is catchy…

You can suss the music video for ‘iPad’ below!