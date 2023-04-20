After a roaringly successful first year, Gather Round has been locked in to return to South Australia until 2026!

Brekkie’s Davo, Tom, and Callum caught up with Premier Peter Malinauskas about the success of the event and how it has boosted the economy of South Australia!

“I was keen to strike when the iron was hot.”

“The real power of the event is that we have the eyes of the nation on us, and we have changed the preconceptions of what Adelaide and South Australia has to offer.”

“I am excited to explore the opportunity to host a game of footy in different regional locations, like the Barossa Valley, and help showcase areas outside the CBD”

Tune into the Brekkie Podcast for the full story.