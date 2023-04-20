With 44 lives lost on South Australian roads, SAPOL is urging drivers to travel with caution and consideration in an attempt to halt numbers.

Brekkie hosts Davo, Callum, and Tom spoke to Senior Sergeant Sue O’Connor about the concerning stats and what drivers can do to protect themselves.

“It’s the complacency of our drivers on the roads, and people taking unnecessary risks.”

“Don’t pick up the phone, don’t drive over the speed limit. All those decisions are influencing where we are sitting with the lives lost on the roads.”

“We have enforcement, engagement, road safety sessions and education that we offer here at the Road Safety Centre; and it’s an opportunity to have a conversation about a person’s driving and what changes they can make to stay safe on the road.”

Tune into the Brekkie Podcast for the full story.