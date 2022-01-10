For decades they’ve been literally beating themselves to a pulp, and now the Jackass crew are back in Jackass Forever.

It’s been around 12 years since Jackass 3, which was followed by the infamous Bad Grandpa but somehow the gang are still trying to inflict as much damage as possible to each other. Surely they’re all getting on a bit now right? In any case, I can’t wait to see Johnny Knoxville get up to his usual antics. We’re even getting guest appearances from Eric André and Tony Hawk among others. How good!

You won’t have long to wait, Jackass Forever drops in Australia on February 3. In the meantime, you can suss the brand new trailer below.