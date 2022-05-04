Majestic Hotels & Apartments have collaborated with OUR talent to give Fresh listeners a chance to WIN a 5-night stay in their luxurious apartment style accommodation!

They are a proudly South Australian family owned and operated hotel group, offering six properties across South Australia. With 91 beautifully appointed suites, ranging from one to three bedrooms, situated in the picturesque North Adelaide, how can you say no! Their Roof Garden Hotel & Minima suites are the ideal accommodation in SA.

Brekkie (Davo, Tom, & Callum), Workday (Jake) & Drive (Cale) will all get to experience the luxury of having a staycation at one of their properties, but it comes at a cost…..they’ll be put to the test by YOU! As members of our very own Big Brother experiment, the Fresh team will have to undergo challenges submitted by the Fresh fam during their stay!

Isolated from the outside world, the team will broadcast LIVE from their suite and keep you guys updated of the antics on socials too. All you have to do is back the winning team and you get to go into the running to WIN a staycation!!

Let’s hope the teams don’t cause too much ruckus while they’re there. By team, we’re obviously referring to a specific person, you know who we mean!

