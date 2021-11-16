Throughout the month of November, Adelaide is being transformed into Little Italy!

Celebrate your passion for culture, art, and delicious food and wine at the Adelaide Italian Festival!

Tradition is something Italian culture prides itself on, and this year they’ve stuck to their roots to bring back a festival that begun right here in Rundle Mall in 1976!

This festival is exactly what we need to kick the holiday season off with a bang! It’s packed with events for everyone, from specialised tasting menus at some of the best Italian restaurants, bike rides in the Barossa, to guided tours of Italian art!

Ben Rillo, the Chair of the Adelaide Italian Festival, spoke to Johnny & Davo live in the studio and gave us all the run down of what’s expected from this celebration. Ben told us some of his highlights so far including the opening night led by the East-End Traders, as well as The Auto Italiano Concorso car rally coming up showcasing some of the best Italian cars.

As the board of the festival likes to say, you’re either Italian in South Australia or you wanna be. So, what are you waiting for?

Grab your family and mates, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any upcoming events!