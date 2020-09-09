Get ready for some diverse and NEW movies as the Adelaide Film Festival is returning throughout this October!

The AFF is one of the first film festivals to return to cinemas this year, which will be showcasing 22 World Premieres, 27 Australian Premieres, and a total of 54 feature films from more than 40 countries, alongside inspiring talks and COVID-safe galas and events.

Have a look at a few of the highlights from the 12 days glorious days of films, opening on the 14th of October and closing on the 25th of October at Palace Nova Eastend.

Opening Night Gala – 2067 screening (October 14th)

Kicking off the Adelaide Film Festival with a bang, the Opening Night Gala celebrates a big-screen adventure as the city comes together for a much needed collective Festival experience.

Written and directed by Seth Larney, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund supported 2067 features a star-studded cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Road, X-Men: Apocalypse), Ryan Kwanten (Mystery Road, True Blood), and Deborah Mailman (The Sapphires). The film was produced by Lisa Shaunessy (Killing Ground) and Adelaide-based Kate Croser. Following the World Premiere screening on Wednesday the 14th of October at Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas, you can join the filmmakers and other cinema lovers for an Opening Night Party like no other – outside and under the stars in Ebenezer Place & Vardon Avenue (socially distanced and seated). Tickets are available here! The Feature Fiction Competition The Feature Fiction Competition selection has a wide variety of international films, celebrating the best from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. The line-up includes Australia’s High Ground (director Stephen Maxwell Johnson), which wowed audiences and critics at the Berlinale; The Perfect Candidate, from Saudi Arabia’s first female director Haifaa Al-Mansour (Wadjda); and Another Round, a Cannes Film Festival selected movie starring Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doctor Strange).

Bruna Papandrea in conversation with Margaret Pomeranz (October 17th)