Get ready for some diverse and NEW movies as the Adelaide Film Festival is returning throughout this October!
The AFF is one of the first film festivals to return to cinemas this year, which will be showcasing 22 World Premieres, 27 Australian Premieres, and a total of 54 feature films from more than 40 countries, alongside inspiring talks and COVID-safe galas and events.
Have a look at a few of the highlights from the 12 days glorious days of films, opening on the 14th of October and closing on the 25th of October at Palace Nova Eastend.
To look at the full program, click the link here!
Opening Night Gala – 2067 screening (October 14th)
Kicking off the Adelaide Film Festival with a bang, the Opening Night Gala celebrates a big-screen adventure as the city comes together for a much needed collective Festival experience.
Written and directed by Seth Larney, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund supported 2067 features a star-studded cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Road, X-Men: Apocalypse), Ryan Kwanten (Mystery Road, True Blood), and Deborah Mailman (The Sapphires). The film was produced by Lisa Shaunessy (Killing Ground) and Adelaide-based Kate Croser.
Following the World Premiere screening on Wednesday the 14th of October at Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas, you can join the filmmakers and other cinema lovers for an Opening Night Party like no other – outside and under the stars in Ebenezer Place & Vardon Avenue (socially distanced and seated). Tickets are available here!
The Feature Fiction Competition
Bruna Papandrea in conversation with Margaret Pomeranz (October 17th)
2020 Don Dunstan Award recipient Bruna Papandrea will appear in conversation with AFF Patron Margaret Pomeranz AM. Bruna Papandrea is an Adelaidian film producer who has been involved with Academy Award-nominated films like Wild (2014) and Gone Girl (2014), as well as the Australian psychological thriller, The Nightingale (2019), written and directed by Jennifer Kent of The Babadook.
Their wide-ranging conversation will discuss topics such as the opportunities for advancing the status of women in film production, as well as Papandrea’s insights into the Australian and international industries, and what it takes to get you from Adelaide to the biggest companies in the world. Tickets are available here!