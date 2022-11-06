It’s that time of the year once again for aspiring filmmakers across South Australia to celebrate their 48 hour achievements!

At Palace Nova Eastend, the final 12 short films of the 48 Hour Film Project were screened, with different awards given out. The 2 day challenge commenced on the 23rd of September, where 51 groups wrote, filmed, edited, and completed their short film!

Each group got to blindly pick their genre, with three requirements to be featured in their short; Character: Dani or Danny Turner – Radio Presenter, Prop: A battery, Line of dialogue: “Are you wearing my pants?”

“Our goal was to provide an opportunity for creatives of all backgrounds to meet, work together, screen their work, and get feedback from their peers, all without the hassle of writing a funding application,” says Adelaide 48HFP Founder Kristen Hamill.

The well-deserving winning short was Boogie Days, made by the FANGIRLS group. The cast and crew include Jackie Zdanowicz, Andre Donadio, Zanny Edhouse, Liz Polanco, Abby Pumpa, and Michael Katsambis. The Best Film prize will allow the winning group to show their short in a competition in Los Angeles at Filmapalooza 2023. On top of that, the winner of that festival will have the opportunity to present their short at Cannes Film Festival 2023!

The most wins from the night was the musical, Positively Charged, winning seven awards! The short was made by the group Darley’s Angels.

Have a read below of the full category list and winners!

Audience Awards x 4 screening groups: Intolerance, Positively Charged, I A.M Danny, Son of a Witch

Best Use of Genre: Positively Charged, Hon. Mention: Capital

Best Use of Prop: Positively Charged

Best Use of Character: I A.M Danny

Best Use of Line: Byron

Best Costumes: Son of a Witch

Best Sound Design: Polarity

Best Production Design: Boogie Days

Best Choreography: Positively Charged

Best Musical Score: Tie – Positively Charged & Discount Christmas

Best Special Effects: Remote Encounter, Hon. Mention: Positively Charged

Best Actor: Chris Gun – Polarity

Best Actress: Liz Polanco – Boogie Days

Best Cinematography: Tie – Polarity & Disco Milk

Best Directing: Boogie Days, Hon. Mention: Positively Charged

Best Writing: I A.M Danny, Hon. Mention: Remote Encounter

Best Editing: Boogie Days

Best School Film: F.A.R.T.S

Best Performance in a School Production: Aiden Salman – F.A.R.T.S

Best Emerging Filmmaker: Layla Forster, Hon. Mention: Bobbie Viney

Runner Up for Best Film: Polarity

Best Film: Boogie Days

Header image photographed by Erin Scott.