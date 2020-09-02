Looks like we’ve missed out on hosting the AFL Grand Final in October. Or have we?

AFL Chief Gillon McLachlan has announced today that for the first time in footy history, the Grand Final will not be played in Victoria and will be held as a night game in Queensland.

Under the arrangement and pending health authority approval, the Grand Final will be played before a crowd of approximately 30,000 people.

However, it was noted that the Adelaide Oval has been selected as a backup venue if the health and safety of the Queensland community are compromised and if it affects the ability to host a crowd at the Grand Final.

Gillion McLachlan expressed his appreciation to all states who presented to the AFL last week.

“I want to thank all those Governments – NSW, Queensland, SA and WA – who formally presented and put together proposals for hosting the event,” says Mr. McLachlan. “We thank you and are truly grateful for your support of our game. Both this season and all seasons. The presentations were outstanding, and the decision extraordinarily difficult.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will take place at the GABBA on Saturday the 24th of October.