Tom & Callum did a bang-up job filling in for our amazing Drive Show Host Cale over the Summer break.

From doing an entire show in a hammock, to going sailing in the open seas, the boys have made a serious splash in the afternoon timeslot.

They are now going to be LIVE on Fresh every Friday from 3-7pm to kickstart your weekend!

Get keen for some serious antics and weird AF stories about their crook lives. Oh, and of course some amazing tunes to fuel your Friday night as well.

Catch Tom & Callum’s Mile Drive Club every Friday from 3pm here on Fresh!