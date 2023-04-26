Tasting Australia is Almost Here!

Tasting Australia, a celebration of eating and drinking, is just around the corner! Starting Friday the 28th of April, Tasting Australia will commence a ten-day celebration of unique food and beverages.

So what’s on this weekend? To get the full program for the festival click here!

This weekend, they’re kicking it off with dinners, brunches, lunches, masterclasses, tasting tables, Tasting Australia Airlines and more!

Visit their website: TastingAustralia.com.au to find out more!