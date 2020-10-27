Round up your Friyay night crew to try some South Aussie wine, but with a twist!

After a string of successful, high energy Friday wine events in 2019, VinoDisco is back in 2020, after a forced hibernation, with their unique flavour of fun on November 13th at the Lion Arts Factory.

Off the back of the sold-out GinGin in October, their first event held at the Lion Arts Factory, the VinoDisco team are bringing their beloved wine event outdoors to the Lion Arts Factory courtyard with a line-up of exciting producers.

The goal for VinoDisco is to showcase local producers, bringing their world-class products to the CBD and allowing punters to interact with and taste wines they may be yet to encounter. VinoDisco provides a space for producers and wine drinkers to connect over banter and a glass, driving traffic to their online stores and to encourage wine drinkers to visit those regional cellar doors on their days off.

During the night, you’ll get to taste wines across South Australia’s great regions, from McLaren Vale and Adelaide Hills to the Clare Valley and the Barossa.

Taste wines from familiar names including Dowie Doole Wines, Woodstock Wines, Atze’s Corner Wines and O’Leary Walker Wines. You can also experience something new from new wineries such as Mary’s Myth Wines or get to understand the cult Grenache fanatic following of Thistledown Wines.

VinoDisco involves free tasting from 5 pm to 7 pm, followed by glass sales, disco music, and delicious Italian fare with food from Gratzi Grazti, with no need to change out of your work gear. It’s Friday night knock offs, done differently!

Tickets are available here!