Swing in to see the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

There’s something about a new Marvel movie that just gets my Spider-Sense tingling, even more so when it’s a Spider-Man movie. At last we’ve finally got another look at Spider-Man: No Way Home in the latest trailer.

No Way Home picks up after the events of 2019’s Far From Home. Peter Parker’s been unmasked as the iconic Web-Slinger by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and in an attempt to take the heat off, teams up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try and reclaim his hidden identity. There’s been plenty of rumours surrounding this one, but from the looks of things we’re in for a treat with Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) sliding his mechanical tentacles back in to the franchinse, returning from the days of Tobey Maguire’s Spidey. That’s among a few other returning favourites of course…

No Way Home drops exclusively in cinemas on December 16. Check out the trailer below!

Photo: Sony Pictures Australia