You may have heard of The Pandora Papers, and I know you’ve definitely heard of legendary DJ Trio Swedish House Mafia but I bet you weren’t expecting the two be used in the same news article.

For those who aren’t in the loop, The Pandora Papers is a collection of almost 12 MILLION documents that reveal offshore financial records exposing thousands of counts of tax avoidance and money laundering by the world’s rich and elite, and alongside a number of politicians and celebrities stand none other than the Swedish trio.

In 2013 Swedish House Mafia ranked fourth on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid DJ’s and it’s reported that ownership of a number of their biggest hits such as “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Save The World” was transferred to a company (created by the band, mind you) in The British Virgin Islands – a known tax haven. The business was established back in 2009 and was operating up until 2017 and while it’s not ‘illegal’ to shift ownership or hold assets offshore, it does looks pretty bloody suss if you ask me.

Before we jump to conclusions, the trios involvement in The Papers doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re guilty of any misconduct and it’s also important to note that they’re not currently under investigation. A spokesperson for the boys has come out defending the operation admitting its existence but saying its purpose was never to evade tax.

All this comes off the back of Swedish House Mafia’s first song release since 2012 and also a fresh announcement that they’ll be ending their 9 year hiatus from the stage with a festival show later this year which begs the question, is this all just one big PR stunt they’ve been planning for years to get them back in the spotlight?? (dun dun dunnnn).