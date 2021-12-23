‘Tis the season to do absolutely bugger all and what better excuse is there to sit down in front of the TV and watch some awesome new stuff? Here’s a few highlights from all the major streaming services already here or hitting screens in the next few weeks.

Dexter: New Blood

Paramount+ – Streaming Now

Despite the slightly bitter ending of the original series, our favourite serial killer is finally back in Dexter: New Blood.

The series is set around 10 years after the end of the original, with Micahel C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter as he tries to keep his new identity a secret, all the while suppressing his killer (geddit?) instincts. If you’re a fan of the first series, or are even just a tad curious, I think you better get onto this straight away!

Dexter: New Blood is streaming right now on Paramount+.

The Tourist

Stan – January 2

It seems when Jamie Dornan isn’t getting down to some, let’s just say playful, rumpy pumpy in Fifty Shades, he’s stuck in the Australian outback with a dash of insomnia

The Tourist stars Dornan as an Irish man who finds himself being pursued by a truckie trying to drive him off the road before waking up in hospital with no clue who he is. From there, it’s a journey of self-discovery through the outback to find out who he really is. Blimey…what a premise eh? I can’t wait to get my Sherlock Holmes on for this one.

You can catch The Tourist on Stan from January 2.

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney+ – December 29

Since we don’t seem to be getting a new season of The Mandalorian any time soon, it seems The Book of Boba Fett will have to do. And I’m very, very down for it.

With Boba Fett seemingly taking Jaba the Hutt’s position, it looks to be a tricky time for Bounty Hunter (Temuera Morrison) who, along with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), will have to navigate the galaxy’s criminal underworld.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Binge – January 1

We’re in currently in the midst of a reunion renaissance. From Zoom catch-ups during the height of the pandemic to the recent Friends reunion, everyone loves to float their nostalgic boat by watching actors from their favourite franchises get together and chat about the old days.

Harry Potter is finally getting that treatment and from the looks of things it’s going to be a truly magical experience (I’m so sorry). Most of the original cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Robbie Coltraine are returning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first movie. I’ll certainly be donning my Sorting Hat for this one.

Get your wands ready when Return To Hogwarts drops on Binge on January 1.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Netflix – December 25

Jimmy Carr’s hairdo isn’t all that’s new this Christmas season (and I’m still torn on it honestly) with a freshly special titled His Dark Material on the very close horizon.

Jimmy’s schtick is his quick fire, very dark humour and His Dark Material looks no different, including what some are calling ‘career ending’ jokes. With everything going on in the world right now, I think we could all do with a bit of a laugh eh?

His Dark Material makes its way to Netflix on December 25.

The Grand Tour: Carnage a Trois

Amazon Prime Video – Streaming Now

You’re always in for a laugh when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond & James May get together. Carnage a Trois is no different.

This is the second Grand Tour lockdown special the lads have done for Amazon and sees them investigating all things French car culture, from Renault to Peugeot. Naturally, they have to pit them against each other of course. This special truly feels like an old school episode from their Top Gear days which is definitely no bad thing.

You can suss Carnage a Trois right now on Amazon Prime Video.