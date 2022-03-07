Welcome to the jungle?

Nah, nah, nah “welcome to The Kaye Hole motherf*$kers!!”

His words, not mine.

With an opening like that, you just know Reuben is about the bring the house (Babylon tent at Garden of Unearthly Delights) down.

Step into one of the wildest late-night variety shows on offer at the Fringe this year!

Kaye is exclusively accompanied each night by some of the most talented queens and performers, including Betty Bombshell, Tina Del Twist and Kween Kong to name a few.

Reuben has been given many commendable titles during his reoccurrences at the Adelaide Fringe, some of those self appointed, i.e.: “the pillar of Australian comedy”, and rightfully so. However, I would describe Reuben as the alter ego that you’re too scared to unleash.

Kaye is so wittingly sarcastic and quick with a joke; it’ll fly right past you if you’re not careful. A genuine entertainer who posses such a fierce and eloquent nature, that is sure to leave a lasting impression. He has the power to connect the audience in a way which we are all seeking, but sometimes struggle to do.

The way he manages to put a comedic twist on some of the most oppressing issues of our time, is executed perfectly.

They say laughter is the best medicine. But a trip to The Kaye Hole is exactly the fix you need.

Warning: you may need to consult a health professional regarding the comedown and possible cheek pain as a side effect of the uncontrollable laughter you will experience.

Featuring an all-encompassing selection of drag, comedy, burlesque and acrobatic acts all for your viewing pleasure, this show is not to be missed. Reuben is sure to keep the stars coming, on stage and in the press, landing 5-star reviews each and every time. And here’s to another.

Get your tickets right here folks!