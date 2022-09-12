Have you been looking to upgrade your car but haven’t had the chance?



Unley Northpark Shopping Centre is excited to be bringing you the opportunity to WIN your

very own MG-ZST, a new innovative vehicle with a full suite of MG Pilot Active Safety Technology including a 360-degree camera, and a 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty, the MG ZST offers premium assurance as standard.



The competition will be running for 6 weeks from Monday 12th September at 9 am and

closes at 5 pm on Sunday 23rd October.



We will also be running weekly giveaways of 1 x $250 Vouchers per week! All you have to

do is enter the competition and you automatically go in the draw to win a weekly prize – it is

as easy as that!



After what is sure to have been a tough few years, we have been looking at ways to give back

to our community and ramp up the Unley/Northpark spirit. We thought what better way than

to give away a car to one of our valued customers?



To enter the Spring in to Win competition, customers must ensure they do the following

during the promotional period: