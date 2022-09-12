Have you been looking to upgrade your car but haven’t had the chance?
Unley Northpark Shopping Centre is excited to be bringing you the opportunity to WIN your
very own MG-ZST, a new innovative vehicle with a full suite of MG Pilot Active Safety Technology including a 360-degree camera, and a 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty, the MG ZST offers premium assurance as standard.
The competition will be running for 6 weeks from Monday 12th September at 9 am and
closes at 5 pm on Sunday 23rd October.
We will also be running weekly giveaways of 1 x $250 Vouchers per week! All you have to
do is enter the competition and you automatically go in the draw to win a weekly prize – it is
as easy as that!
After what is sure to have been a tough few years, we have been looking at ways to give back
to our community and ramp up the Unley/Northpark spirit. We thought what better way than
to give away a car to one of our valued customers?
To enter the Spring in to Win competition, customers must ensure they do the following
during the promotional period:
- Spend a minimum of $10 or more at any participating store within Unley Shopping Centre
or Northpark Shopping Centre during the promotional period.
- Scan the QR codes in-centre and enter the required details to enter the major and weekly
prize draws.
Promotional Period:
The competition opens at 9 am Monday 12 September and closes at 5pm Sunday 23 October
2022.
Please see full terms & conditions Spring in to Win Terms & Conditions.