Experience the magic of the Spring Carnival 2022 at Morphettville. It promises to be a fantastic 5 weeks of fun, food, fashion, entertainment and racing action. At Morphettville we are preparing for one of the most glamorous events of the year. If you love a day out and are keen to party the afternoon away, there isn’t better place to be than enjoying the sunshine with friends at Morphettville.

There are amazing hospitality packages available to suit everyone. Grab your mates and get yourselves into the CC Giddy Up Club (packages available from October 15 – November 5) we’ve got everything covered including entrance into the racecourse, amazing food options, 4 hour beverage package including CC, all your betting facilities and one of our amazing DJ spinning the tunes on the decks. The place to be seen! If its full-service experience you are after then we have availability in our Restaurant 1873 on Level 2 and The Stables in Adelaide Cup Room on Level 1. Both providing amazing views over the racecourse and have everything you need to spoil your guests for a brilliant day at Morphettville.

It all kicks off on Saturday 8th October with GUINNESS ON GUINEAS IRISH SPRING FLING DAY – What a way to start the Carnival action with Guinness on Guineas Irish Spring Fling Day! This will be a fantastic day of racing, fun, music and of course the odd Guinness or two! Celebrate Spring… go bold and make a splash at Morphettville. Raise the roof in the Irish Spring Fling Party in Diva Lounge. Food & beverage package all day! Get ShamRocked with U2 cover band Vertigo live on stage after the last.

Saturday October 15th THE EVEREST & CAULFIELD CUP DAY – The Everest & Caulfield Cup Day on Saturday, October 15th, whereMorphettville is set to put on a show with entertainment and first-class hospitality. Watch the richest race on turf, The Everest, live from Sydney and the Caulfield Cup on the big screens. Welcome the warm weather in style from one of Morphettville’s exclusive hospitality packages.

Saturday October 22nd – COX PLATE DAY – The Cox Plate is Moonee Valley’s biggest Spring Carnival Day and one of Morphettville’s best. Follow the interstate racing action on the big screens whilst enjoying some of the best local food and wine SA has to offer. Make the most of the Spring weather by enjoying good food, good company, and the thrill of a day at the races. Cox Plate Day is a day for anyone who enjoys a top-quality day out.

Saturday October 29th – VICTORIA DERBY & GOLDEN EAGLE DAY – Victoria Derby & Golden Eagle Day is one for the fashionistas! So, get your black and white outfit ready and join us at Morphettville for a day filled with class and flair. Enjoy the premium local racing and watch Sydney’s Golden Eagle and Victoria’s Derby on our big screens. So, kick back, relax, and enjoy the best Morphettville has to offer.

Tuesday November 1st – MELBOURNE CUP DAY – If you only attend one event for the Spring Carnival, make it the day it’s the race that stops a nation. The Melbourne Cup! Whether you are entertaining corporate guests or celebrating with friends, the magic of Melbourne Cup Day is happening at Morphettville. Enjoy the thrilling on-course racing throughout the day and then turn your attention to the big screen to watch the prestigious Melbourne Cup live from Flemington. With a variety of hospitality packages there is something for everyone at Morphettville.

Saturday November 5th – STAKES DAY – The Morphettville Spring Carnival ends with a bang on Stakes Day! Celebrate the prestigious Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes on the big screens while enjoying the thrilling local racing live on the track. Stakes Day sets the tone for the holiday season with excellent hospitality on offer and a world-class atmosphere. Celebrate the end of Morphettville’s Spring party and the start the end of year celebrations early and join us for Stakes Day 2022.

All your hospitality package information is here.

Experience the magic of the 2002 Spring Carnival atmosphere at Morphettville. It’s the place to be!