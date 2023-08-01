Spin Off festival 2023 refused to hold back on its dynamic entertainment, as the site paraded a stellar lineup of artists from around the country. Boasting an indoor main stage, it was easy to survive the conditions and party on from the late morning to the moonlit hours of the night. A massive turnout of concertgoers ensured love was given to local bands getting on their feet who proudly relished the idea of playing amongst established veterans of the festival game, such as PNAU and Hilltop Hoods.

With the addition of another stage this year, listeners were blessed with a larger range of bands ready to stamp their mark on Adelaide festival history. Adelaide local acts that soaked in the limelight of their highly praised performances include ‘The Busseys’ and ‘The Tullamarines.’

PNAU brought an array of cosmic lights with them to get their set started. Showing off bright, intergalactic visuals, it was an unbelievable sight that fit perfectly with their exciting explorations into dance music. Nostalgic house party favourites, like ‘Embrace’, were mixed in with the more recent crowd pleasers, ‘Go Bang’ and ‘Chameleon.’ However, the highlight was the highly popular collaborations mixed with Elton John that would send people into awe ready for the headlining act.

Hilltop Hoods gave another reason to speak highly of their name, certifying their status as the headline act. Running around, as if they’re in the ‘Left Foot, Right Foot’ era, the unstoppable trio didn’t show any signs of slowing down their high-octane performance, as they came out swinging with a nostalgic filled set list perfect for any era that you got into the Hilltop Hoods. From hitting the crowd with ‘The Nosebleed Section’, to ‘1955’, the Hilltop Hoods provided a diverse performance of their catalogue, with each song matching the gusto you’d expect from Australia’s most beloved rappers.

Spin Off Festival 2023 delivered an exuberant and fun experience for attendees, from both inexperienced, to experienced concert goers. The lineup proved to be the catalyst for a great day of celebrating nostalgic hits of Adelaide’s favourite artists and experiencing new music from emerging artists around the country.