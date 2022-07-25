After three long and hard years, festivals are back baby! if you were lucky enough to go and remember it, it was not one to miss

Spin off, which is the ‘spin off’ festival of splendour, consisted of a delightful blend of local Australian Artists as well as international bands from the UK and the US. Whilst the day as a whole was energetic and full of talent, 3 artists stood out for their stage presence, interaction with the audience and overall energy.

Genesis Owusu

Kofi Owusu-Ansah, known by his stage name Genesis Owusu, is a Ghanaian-Australian from Canberra. Genesis was electric, to say the least, his backup dancers only enhanced the high-energy performance. Whilst he played early in the day, it did not stop the crowd from coming to dance and sing along with his hip-hop jazz tunes. Genesis became an obvious stand-out of the day and one to watch in the music scene. His most famous songs Don’t Need You, Good Times and WUTD got the whole crowd dancing.

Spacey Jane

From playing small supporting acts just two years ago to playing a full house at spin-off, it’s obvious that the humble Aussie band is extremely talented and can put on a hell of a show. Spacey jane perfectly epitomises the Australian indie music scene, and even if you aren’t familiar with their music, the vibe of the crowd is impressive enough. The band rose to Australian music fame seemingly overnight, and while watching it becomes clear how, the band sang and had a boogie along with the crowd creating a wholesome vibe throughout the show.

Glass Animals

If you are anything like me, you have been a long-time fan of Glass Animals. They have a name for themselves as industry giants in the indie music field and their live show headlining only proved just that. The charming cocktail of wicked special effects/ graphics, their unique music style and electric energy from the band was the perfect way to end the day’s performances. It was clear from the lead singer Dave Bayley that the music flowed right through him, with his dance moves showing his passion for his music and his speeches to the audience comes across as raw and natural. From rising to popularity again through their smash hit ‘Heatwaves’ the band played a blend of their old classics and new hits. The performance ended with a teary heartful goodbye from Dave as the band showed gratitude for the support from the crowd, a lovely way to end the day of festivities

Venue: Adelaide Wayville Showground

Date: Friday, July 22nd

Photo Credit: Saige Prime, Dylan Michenberg & Samuel Graves

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★