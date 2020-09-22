A significant decision on the border restrictions between South Australia and New South Wales has been made following a Transition Committee meeting this morning.

Premier Stephen Marshall has announced that the border restrictions with New South Wales will be lifted from this Thursday the 24th of September.

#BREAKING: from this Thursday, the border restrictions with NSW will be lifted. This means people entering #SouthAustralia won’t need to quarantine for 14 days. Thank you to everyone for your patience and cooperation. Our focus remains on keeping SA safe and strong. pic.twitter.com/W0eQ3y9zM5 — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) September 22, 2020

The Premier stated that those who are entering South Australia from NSW will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days. However, those who have entered the state in the past 14 days are still required to complete their quarantine.

The decision to open the NSW borders came from the state being reduced risk of COVID-19.

“This will be a massive relief to people who have been dislocated from friends, from family, from business opportunities,” says Mr. Marshall. “I know that there have been many people who have been inconvenienced by this restriction, but it has been a very important restriction that has kept our state safe.”

During the announcement, concerns were raised of a COVID-19 positive case of a taxi driver from this past Saturday in NSW. However, the situation was not deemed a community transmission case with NSW Health tracing the source of infection.

The last remaining border reopening is left with Victoria, with plans to reopen being “scrapped” back in late June.

The SA Police will continue to be deployed at checkpoints to ensure pre-approval needs have been met.