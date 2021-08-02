Premier Steven Marshall has announced that COVID-related restrictions across South Australia will be updated from Thursday, August 5 2021.

Speaking in a press conference this morning, the Premier said “we now find ourselves in a very changed situation” from the situation two weeks ago, at the start of the Modbury cluster. Authorities are still concerned, but feel confident that we can relax restrictions around the state.

From 12:01am Thursday August 5, the following rules will apply:

50% capacity in indoor venues, but seated consumption will remain;

Gyms will now be subject to a limit of 1 per 4sqm;

Sporting competitions will return with limits on spectators;

Current arrangements regarding masks will continue;

Home gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people;

Singing and dancing restrictions will remain in place;

Schools will keep their existing restrictions regarding masks, but excursions and assemblies will resume;

Weddings and funeral caps will remain the same;

The Premier also provided some updates around our borders:

Border restrictions with Queensland will remain, South Australians in SE Queensland can return – but the State Government are advising South Australians to return as soon as possible.

The border ‘bubble’ with Victoria has been extended to 70km, and sporting commitments will be added as a reason for residents to cross the border.

This post will be updated if further information comes to light.