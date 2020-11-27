Some restrictions around SA will lift from Tuesday!

After a truly hectic couple of weeks, Premier Steven Marshall has announced a number of COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed across South Australia from Tuesday, December 1st. It’s not quite a return to our level of restrictions before the ‘Parafield Cluster,’ but the Premier is hoping we’re on track to get back to “normal” by Christmas.

What restrictions are changing from Tuesday?

The moment we hit Tuesday, December 1st in South Australia, all border restrictions with Victoria will be lifted.

The following restrictions will change for 2 weeks, with a view to being relaxed even further after that point:

Patron caps on licensed venues will be lifted , subject to the following rules: QR Technology must be used to maintain health records Density of 1 person per 4sqm indoors Density of 1 person per 2sqm outdoors

, subject to the following rules: The following limits on private gatherings will apply: Funerals : 150 people max Weddings : 150 people max with dancing and stand-up drinking allowed Private functions at licensed venues : 150 people max Gatherings at homes : 10 people max Nightclubs and events over 1,000 people : need an approved COVID-Safe plan to operate

Community Sport will resume on a modified fixture

will resume on a modified fixture Masks will be ‘required’ where 1.5m physical distancing cannot be maintained

We will update this post if more information comes out throughout over the coming days.

Where does the Parafield Cluster currently stand?

The Parafield Cluster is still a significant concern for authorities.

On Friday, November 27, no new cases were announced. The cluster stands at 31 total cases, with 23 active cases.

SA Health are continuing to update their list of locations of concern. Arndale and Port Adelaide Shopping Centres have been added, and Woodville High School remains a priority when it comes to contact tracing. Please check this list often.