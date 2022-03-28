Cale for the Drive Home: LIVE from a Sip N Save near you!

Work from Home, Work from Office, Work from… Sip N Save??

Sometimes you just need a change of scenery. That’s why next week, Cale will be broadcasting LIVE from a different Sip N Save every night from 4-7pm!

Check out the list of locations below:

Monday 4th: Cliff Avenue Liquor Store (44 Cliff Ave, Port Noarlunga)

Tuesday 5th: Golden Grove Tavern (Cnr. Golden Grove Rd and Grenfell Rd, Surrey Downs)

Wednesday 6th: Bridgeway Hotel (18 Bridge Rd, Pooraka)

Thursday 7th: Lonsdale Hotel (25/27 Sherriffs Road, Lonsdale)

Make sure you stop in on your way home to get amongst the fun! We’ll have lots of goodies up for grabs, including the chance to spin the wheel and score a prize.

Keep an eye out on our Instagram to see how things go down!