Calling it Mad March could almost be an insult to our past 12 months but no matter, It’s fringe time! And that means the highest selling venue will be back and pumping for its 10th anniversary:

GLUTTONY!

They have just released the full program and boy, are we in for a treat. Focused on championing Aussie talent, there are going to be over 100 shows spanning 15 genres in what is going to be a fresh but familiar festival season.

Here are some fresh picks to look forward to:

Need a Laugh?

BELLA GREEN IS CHARGING FOR IT

Feb 19-21, 23-28

ROSS NOBLE 2021 COMEBACK SPECIAL

Feb 19-21, 23-28, Mar 2-7, 9-14, 16-21

A Dose of Cabaret

IMMORAL KOMBAT

Feb 26-27 Mar 12-13

Like Being Fooled?

MATT TARRANT: HAPPY

FEB 19-21, 23-28 MAR 2-4, 6-14, 16-21

Something for the Kids

GAME ON 3

FEB 20-21, 27-28 MAR 6-8, 13-14, 20-21

THE ALPHABET OF AWESOME SCIENCE

MAR 6-8, 13-14, 20-21

You can find the full program here.