Do you wanna know what Shrek looks like in a thong? Are you curious about what Donkey and Dragon do behind closed doors?

If you are, then great; if not, you’re a liar. Shreklesque kicked off opening night of the Fringe at ‘The Flamingo’ tent in Gluttony with a Smash(mouth).

Shreklesque is actually an understatement and almost a bit reductive for the scope of the show; while of course it does contain a lot of burlesque there are also massive elements of drag, lip-syncing, scene reenactments, comedy (obviously) and a few cheeky meme references. The show kicks off with the iconic All-Star song and Shrek, green face paint, ogre ears and all, stripping down to a G-string and it’s all uphill (or maybe downhill) from there!

Jumping between weirdly hilarious and hilariously weird, the show revels in making you gasp. Whether Donkey and the Drag-on are recreating the pottery scene from the film ‘Ghost’ or The Magic Mirror is doing a chaotic artsy interpretation of Michael Jackson’s ‘Man in the Mirror’ the show finds inspiration from the audiences total inability to guess what will happen next, even as the show follows the original Shrek’s plot in the loosest possible sense.

A couple of the pieces run a little long, continuing after the gag has lost its momentum, but the beauty of the show lies in its ability to continually pivot to the next manic idea. Whether you’re a fan of Ru-Paul’s Drag Show, Internet Memes or being confused as to whether you find something sexy, you’ll find something to love in this show.

It only played at the Fringe for the opening weekend (no idea how we got tickets then!) but it’s playing various dates around Australia this year and you can bet your gumdrop buttons it will be back to Adelaide at some point.

