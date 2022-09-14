The 2022 SA Block Party is the biggest Hip Hop lineup to hit Adelaide in the last decade. For all Hip Hop enthusiasts, it’s a must-see event. Showcasing various acts from all across the state; witness everything from our beloved veterans, to a whole new wave of talent, there really is something for everyone and we’re giving away tickets!

Take part in our ‘Rap It Up’ competition and show off your lyrical knowledge. Beginning on Monday the 19th of September and for one week only; call up the Brekky show and think quickly on your feet to finish the lyrics of a classic tune and land yourself a free double pass. Bring your mate and dance the night away to 10 years of The Lesson with DJ Sanchez with a homegrown, all-star lineup including SUDDEN IMPACT, SHOTTY SHANE, DEC & DA KREECHA, OUTSIDE LINES and many more! Get your tickets here for a night you won’t forget!