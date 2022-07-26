Follow legendary Aussie country singer Lee Kernaghan as he’s on the road and performs his greatest hits for several Queensland audiences. Filmmaker Kriv Stenders takes us to the outback landscapes, remarkable people, and amazing stories that inspired Lee throughout his thirty-year career.

Been missing live gigs or haven’t had the chance to go to one in a while? Lee Kernaghan: Boy from the Bush certainly brings back the feeling of what’s it like to love music and share the experience with the crowd and the artist. We get to see the 2008 Australian of the Year and his band perform classic tunes that your dad more than likely played at an Australia Day BBQ like High Country, Boys from the Bush, and She’s My Ute. Country music lovers will certainly get a kick out of this!

Wedged between the concert segments is a slim throughline of Lee Kernaghan’s love of Australian history and the outback, while also providing a brief look at his personal history. However, it plays less like a focused narrative and more like a series of vignettes to provide context to the songs. That being said, there is some fantastic scenery of the outback and rural towns captured and its rich colours. Then again, what more do you expect from the team that brought the Red Dog movies? The film does also explore Australia’s recent natural disasters like the drought, bushfires, and floodings and Lee’s sense of community to bring people together for charity causes.

Overall, Lee Kernaghan: Boy from The Bush is a captivating musical experience, capturing the thrill of a gig and engaging, if not a slightly unfocused insight into what inspired his music and love of Australia. If you or your dad love country music or Lee’s work, this music doco is certainly worth a watch.

Lee Kernaghan: Boy from The Bush is in cinemas for a limited time on July 28.