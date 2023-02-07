Wei (Kristen Cui) and her parents, Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge) go to a remote cabin in the woods for their vacation. But four armed strangers, led by Leonard (Dave Bautista), appear at the cabin and hold the family hostage. The strangers force the family to make an unthinkable choice to prevent what they believe to be a premonition of the apocalypse.

There’s no denying that M Night Shyamalan is one of the most fascinatingly unpredictable directors working today. Despite starting very strong with The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs, a lot of his career has been VERY hit and miss. For every Split and The Village, we get The Last Airbender and After Earth. So, the big question is; where does Night’s latest outing, Knock at the Cabin, fall among his wild filmography? Certainly more on the positive end than the negative as it’s a mostly engaging home invasion thriller. The main moral dilemma is explored quite well, especially if the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, if the premonition is coincidental to disasters being shown, or if it’s all a fabrication made against a same-sex couple. There are also some obvious religious allegories, with some explained directly to the audience in case we didn’t understand. The movie does also bring some tense hostage moments, which are brought together with some uniquely dynamic cinematography. Despite being rated R overseas, the gore is either off-screen or incredibly tame, which does lessen the impact of the murder sequences. However, we do get a lot more F-bombs than the usual M Night movie. Yay?

A main problem with a lot of Shyamalan movies is the incredibly unnatural-sounding dialogue, and Knock at the Cabin is no exception. Despite being based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Trembley and initially adapted by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, Night’s clunky fingerprints are all over the script. As alluded to earlier, the characters either overexplain the plot and themes or say randomly quirky tidbits to presumably inject unique personality traits. At least no one expresses their love for hotdogs this time around! Despite the clunky scripting, almost everyone in the cast does a legitimately great job in their respective roles. Groff, Aldridge, and Cui have a very natural family dynamic, and it was refreshing to see invasion members like Nikki Amuka-Bird express empathy and conflict towards their actions against the poor family. Rupert Grint (yes, that one) and Abby Quinn seem to struggle with the strange dialogue the most, but seeing Ron Weasley as a drunken bigot was at least… different? But the main standout is Dave Bautista as the soft-spoken, yet intimidating leader. It’s genuinely admirable to see him go for diverse roles where he showcases a wide range of emotions (unlike OTHER wrestlers turned actors). But you may also ask “Is there a signature Shyamalan twist?!” and to answer that… well, you just need to see the movie, don’t you?

Overall, Knock at the Cabin holds together some engaging themes and tense moments, but the clunky and blunt dialogue leaves more to be desired. If you’re after a quick and to-the-point thriller, I can definitely recommend Knock at the Cabin. It’s clear that M Night’s new model of self-financing these high-concept small-scale Twilight Zone thrillers is doing the trick, so good on him, and I legitimately cannot wait for what he does next.

Knock at the Cabin is in Australian cinemas now.