In 1978, a serial child abductor known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) is haunting North Denver. Finney, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy (Mason Thames), is the latest victim and is thrown into a soundproof basement. Desperate to get out, Finney finds a disconnected black phone on the wall, which begins to ring, and the killer’s previous victims are on the caller’s end, with cryptic clues on how to escape. On the outside, Finney’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), finds a unique way to try and track down her brother.

There’s nothing like a back-to-basics project after a massive deviation, especially for director Scott Derrickson. After departing from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences, the folks at Blumhouse welcomed back Derrickson with open arms to return to his horror routes. You can definitely tell that The Black Phone scales back the chilling suspense and creepy film imagery of previous works like 2013’s Sinister. For a studio horror, the movie isn’t afraid to show the physical and verbal violence of children, especially during the height of stranger danger and child abductions during the ’70s and ’80s in a very Stephen King type of setting (even being based on a Joe Hill short story).

Without spoiling too much, a supernatural twist is also incorporated into the mix. while it would have been interesting to see Finney find ways to escape without the gimmick, The Black Phone does provide a unique perspective to a horrifying scenario. The movie also puts a lot of faith into child actors leading the story, with a masked and terrifying Ethan Hawke leering in the background. Fortunately, the faith is founded, especially Thames and McGraw, showing maturity beyond their years. Similar to most movies of that period, the adults don’t do a lot to progress the story, which adds to the fun and suspense, even if a bit farfetched.

Overall, The Black Phone is a chilling little tale. While it isn’t the scariest movie to come out recently, the movie still provides a unique take on the horrors of stranger danger and excellent performances. If you’re in the mood for a July horror, The Black Phone can certainly be recommended. Just be warned there are sequences of child abuse, which can understandably be a bit much for some.

The Black Phone is in Australian cinemas on July 21st.