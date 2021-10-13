We all love music (Duh, we’re a radio station). It can transport us when we need to escape, help us feel calm in times of intensity and give us a boost when we need a pick-me-up. But a new study has shown that music, particularly electronic music, can actually help relieve acute pain.

Say whaaat?

Yep, the team at Nurofen have conducted a study analysing the connection between music and pain relief and the results are a sign for you to go and grab your headphones immediately.

The pain relief giant teamed up with Australian music producer Anatole and University College Dublin to create a track specifically with pain relief in mind and using scientific evidence to carefully arrange beats in a way to reward the human brain, they managed to do just that.

286 people were played the piece and while Nurofen haven’t released any specific numbers, they did say that acute pain such as back and headaches was reduced significantly in the listeners. The 3 minute, electronic instrumental track works by taking listeners on a journey, helping them to forget about their pain and proves once again just how powerful music is.

So, with that being said, I give you full permission to turn up the radio as loud as you like and if anyone has a problem with it, tell them it’s science b*tch.

Watch how it all came together here: