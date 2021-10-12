Special guest Craig, the co-director from the Lion Arts Factory, joins Johnny & Davo to talk about saving the much loved venue here in the CBD.

This venue has not only been a place where we have fangirled over our favourite performers, but also a home to people who have supported mates on their journey from a startup band with a rookie garage setup to the Fowler’s big stage.

There was a recent petition sent out all over their socials hoping to gain government attention. Their aim is to get that much deserved financial support and a potential lease extension in these tough times. It’s no lie that businesses have been hit hard, but we all know that the arts and entertainment sector has suffered way more than any other industry.

Being one of the best live music venues in Adelaide, these guys need your help to keep the boogie alive! Get around it and sign the petition HERE.

Listen to Craig’s chat with Johnny & Davo below.