Saturday Nights on Fresh 92.7 just got even bigger!

Saturday Nights on Fresh 92.7 are already party central… and as of this weekend, they’re about to get even bigger!

In September, we introduced ‘Dance Anthems‘, a killer two-hour marathon from longtime Freshie Sean Maynard. With Lisa D resuming her usual Tuesday night timeslot, Dance Anthems will now become a part of our beloved Saturday Night Specialty Lineup.

So, what does that mean for your other favourite shows? Not much! All the shows you’ve come to know and love on Saturday Nights will stay… but we’ve shuffled the times ever so slightly. From Saturday September 17, the Vital 25 will air at 4pm, with Synergy following at 6pm, and Dance Anthems kicking in from 8pm!

Your full Saturday lineup is as follows:

4:00pm – The Vital 25 with Jimmy C

6:00pm – Synergy with Gex & Dan FX



8:00pm – Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard



10:00pm – The Session with Midtown Jack



11:00pm – The Main Room with Paul Marshman



– The Main Room with Paul Marshman 12:00am – A State of Trance with Armin Van Buuren

Make sure you’re tuned in every Saturday on Fresh 92.7 – find us on FM, online, on our App or iHeartRadio!