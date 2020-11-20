Amazing news! Premier Steven Marshall has announced that the intense ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown affecting Adelaide will be lifted from midnight Saturday!

From the second the clock hits Sunday, November 22, the current set of restrictions will be replaced with a more relaxed set of restrictions, outlined below.

Further, outdoor exercise in family groups is permitted immediately. As in, right now!

What will the restrictions be from midnight Saturday?

This list was last updated at 6pm, 21/11. Latest updates in green.

As of Sunday, November 22, the following restrictions will apply:

Pubs/cafes/restaurants can have up to 10 per table

Gatherings at private residences can hold up to 10 people

can hold up to 10 people Funerals can hold 50 people

can hold 50 people Weddings can hold 150 people

can hold 150 people Private gatherings at licensed premises can hold 50 people

at licensed premises can hold 50 people Religious ceremonies can hold 100 people

can hold 100 people Regional travel is permitted – but discouraged unless necessary

All premises must adhere to density requirements of 1 per 4 square metres, and only seated consumption of alcohol is allowed. Dancing will not be permitted.

The following activities/sectors will reopen:

Gyms & fitness centres; yoga, barre and spin facilities; dance and pilates studios; boot camps and other personal training activities (indoors and outdoors)

Personal care (e.g. hair, beauty and tattoos) – providers must wear masks, and masks are also encouraged for patrons

(e.g. hair, beauty and tattoos) – providers must wear masks, and masks are also encouraged for patrons Schools

School sport & lap swimming

Construction

Elective surgery

The following activities/sectors will remain banned:

Community sport , except for school sport

, except for school sport Recreational swimming

Indoor play centres, recreation centres & amusement parks

Retail shopping hours will return to normal.

Working from home is still encouraged for the next 8-10 days if possible.

This information is breaking, and we will update with more information as it comes to hand.

Where do SA’s cases currently stand?

As of 10:45am, Saturday November 21, we can confirm that there are:

26 cases connected to the ‘Parafield Cluster’ (the press conference was not clear how many new active cases were connected to the cluster)

(the press conference was not clear how many new active cases were connected to the cluster) 37 total active cases



There was 1 new case reported by SA Health on Saturday 21/11.

Authorities have revealed NO community transmission as of Saturday 21/11. Every case can be traced to its source.

A further 44 suspected cases are awaiting further testing. 5400 close contacts are in quarantine. 19,000 tests took place on Friday 20/11.

Do I need to get tested?

You should get tested immediately if you develop ANY symptoms, or if you have otherwise been advised by SA Health as per below.

Professor Nicola Spurrier has advised that this week is when anybody who hasn’t already been identified as being connected to the cluster will start to develop symptoms. So, if you develop symptoms, please get tested!

SA Health are still updating the list of locations they are concerned about – a few more were added after the announcement of the lockdown lifting.

Anyone who has visited the following locations at the specified dates must take immediate action. You can access a full list of locations and bus services of concern here. It’s quite comprehensive and updated often. You can also contact the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787.

Where can I get tested?

You can find a full list of testing stations near you here, many of which are free and require no referral – you can just drive on in. There is currently massive demand on our testing stations, and many have announced extended hours as a result.

The Victoria Park testing station has been open 24 hours a day over recent days, and will open until midnight, Saturday 21/11.

What happens from here?

Authorities are anticipating a return to our previous level of restrictions – i.e. the way life was before Monday November 16 – from December 1st. That’s subject to health advice.