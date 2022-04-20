Join us and the Sammy D Foundation this 4th of May with a #SCHNITTY4SAM

Join us and the Sammy D Foundation this 4th of May with a #SCHNITTY4SAM

On the 4th of May, Fresh 92.7 is set to commemorate the anniversary of Sam Davis’ passing and celebrate the work of the Sammy D Foundation with a Schnitty4Sam.

Whether you make your own, go to a pub or visit your local takeaway shop, we’re inviting you to join us – Fresh 92.7 – in having a schnitty for Sam.

Donations can be made through the official Fresh 92.7 Facebook page or the Sammy D Foundation website!

How do you get involved? It’s really very simple:

Eat a schnitzel (what an awesome ask?!) Pledge you’re in by sharing online with #schnitty4sam Make a donation right here Share your #schnitty4sam pics on the 4th of May. Never fear, if you can’t do it on the day feel free to upload them at any point.

We look forward to commemorating Sam with each of you and to unite against bullying, violence, alcohol and drug misuse.