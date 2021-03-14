Sam Simmons’ Show Can’t Fit In This Headline But It Was Very Funny

Put it on my tombstone – I think there is nothing more entertaining than seeing someone thoroughly enjoy their own show. I also think it’s fair to say that Sam Simmons Is Putting Things On His Knee To Raise Awareness For People Who Not Have Good Knees was fun because it was seemingly created for no one except the man himself, carving out a multi-faceted niche of bogan performance art.

In today’s caravan park of comedy where mainstream stand-up is more often than not a recycled regurgitation of obvious observations, I’d like to pitch my tent wherever this show was born. Hard to pin down, with a concept on top of a concept on top of a joke, plus the smell of toast (not a stroke, just part of the Sam Simmons 4D experience) it was refreshing to not be given easy punchlines with a sign that says “laugh”.

What a bloody joy! After some early hesitation, I became smitten with the Dada Australiana, layered with pop culture and household item-based prop work. Whether you’re a devoted fan or “Just happy to be having a bevvy at the Garden, might pop into a show, yeah Sam Simmons I reckon I saw him on telly” – definitely check out a stupid, silly, great show.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Sam Simmons Is Putting Things On His Knee To Raise Awareness For People Who Not Have Good Knees

Venue: The Spiegeltent @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights, 8-14, 16-21 Mar at 9:30pm

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets Full Price: Full Price: $35.00 to $42.00 Companion Card: $0.00 Midweek Treat: $30.00