Sail away, sail away, sail away… in the Octopussy

Sail away, sail away, sail away… in the Octopussy

A local chicky babe from Glenelg has been featured in the ‘Tiser after suing for defamation, however Johnny & Davo seem to be more intrigued by who exactly this woman is in her downtime.

When she’s not busy running her own diving business, ‘Divers Do It Deeper’, she supposedly cruises around in her boat; the ‘Octopussy’. A superior name choice in the boating scene.

Johnny reckons she gives off big Carol Baskin vibes.

Credit: The Advertiser

This whole Octopussy debacle has really brought out Davo’s entrepreneurial side, with thoughts of opening up a Cowboy shop in the works. Brekky Show Presenter and Cowboy Hat Designer???